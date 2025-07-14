Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment: The allotment status for Asston Pharma's SME initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised today, Monday, July 14, after the issue witnessed exceptional participation across investor segments. Investors who participated in the IPO can now verify their allotment status via the registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Limited, or by visiting the BSE website.

As per the timeline laid out in the IPO prospectus, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Tuesday, July 15. For applicants who did not receive allotment, refund initiation will also take place on the same day. The company is scheduled to list its shares on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

How to Check Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Maashitla Securities Private Limited. To check the allotment status of 'Asston Pharmaceuticals' IPO, investors need to select the issue name from the dropdown menu and provide one of the following: PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be shown on the screen.

As an alternative, applicants can also visit the BSE website and head to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page to access their allotment status.

IPO Details and Subscription Asston Pharma IPO, which opened for subscription between July 9 and July 11, is looking to raise ₹27.56 crore. The IPO was priced between ₹115-123 per share and consisted solely of a fresh issue of 22.41 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The minimum lot size for application is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount is ₹1,15,000 per lot. However, the minimum investment for retail investors is ₹2,30,000 (2,000 shares).

The public issue saw exceptional demand, getting subscribed 186.55 times overall. Investors placed bids for 27.85 crore shares compared to the 14.93 lakh shares available. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 172.06 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 353.14 times their share. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category witnessed the lowest interest, with a subscription of 85.76 times.

The company will use the net proceeds to acquire machinery, meet working capital needs, repay or prepay certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the public offering, the company successfully raised ₹7.80 crore from anchor investors on July 8.

Sobhagya Capital Options Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the IPO is JSK Securities and Services Private Limited.

Company Profile Incorporated in 2019, Asston Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company focused on the global export of healthcare products. It offers a broad portfolio that includes tablets, capsules, sachets, and syrups across multiple therapeutic segments such as analgesics, antibiotics, antifungals, and vitamins. The company operates both through direct manufacturing and contract manufacturing or loan licensing arrangements, typically following a principle-to-principle model with various marketing partners.

Financially, the company reported a net profit of ₹1.06 crore in FY23, ₹1.36 crore in FY24, and ₹4.33 crore in FY25. Total income also increased from ₹7.19 crore in FY23 to ₹15.84 crore in FY24 and ₹25.61 crore in FY25.

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 per share. This indicated a listing prospect at ₹153, a premium of 24.39 percent versus issue price.