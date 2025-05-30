Astonea Labs IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Astonea Labs IPO: The allotment for the IPO that saw its subscription period end on 29 May, is to be out soon:

Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, while Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Astonea Labs IPO.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, the allotment of shares for Astonea Labs' initial public offering will be finalized. The proposed listing date for Astonea Labs' initial public offering (IPO) is on the BSE SME is set for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Since the Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue and the Astonea Labs shares are to be listed on BSE SME Investors can check allotments status for Astonea Labs IPO either on the registrars website or the BSE

Here are Steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing Steps to check Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Kfin Technologies Limited to check Astonea Labs allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select any of the link windows for checking the Astonea Labs IPO allotment status

Step 3: Select Astonea Labs Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following, from Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click on the submit button

Investors can similarly check status on the BSE website Step 1: Go to the BSE website for chrcking Astonea Labs IPO allotment and click the link:

Step 2: Select the issue type

Step 3: Select the IPO or "Astonea Labs Limited’ from the Issue name ’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

Astonea Labs IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Astonea Labs IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stands at Nil . This means that the Astonea Labs shares are available without any premium over the issue price price of ₹135 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are noy expecting any listing gains and the listing of Astonea Labs shares is expected to be at close to the upper band of the offer price of ₹135 a piece, as suggested by investorgain.com data