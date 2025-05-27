Astonea Labs IPO: Here's date, price band, subscription status, GMP, and other key details.

SME IPO: Astonea Labs initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 27 and will close on Thursday, May 29. The SME IPO has so far been subscribed over 15 per cent.

Founded in 2017, Astonea Labs Ltd. specializes in contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products for clients in both domestic and international markets. The company produces and distributes a wide range of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, such as antibiotics, cold remedies, antihistamines, and treatments for conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular issues, gynecological problems, and infections.

Not more than 50 per cent of the issue is reserved for QIBs, and over 35 per cent reserved for retail investors and 15 per cent reserved for NIIs.

Astonea Labs IPO subscription status The Astonea Labs IPO has been subscribed over 15 per cent so far on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO has received 2,98,000 share applications against offered 20,00,000.

The retail portion has received 30 per cent subscription, meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 0.04 per cent. However, QIBs remained unsubscribed.

Astonea Labs IPO GMP, and other details The SME IPO is currently not trading in the grey market as per investorgain. This means that the shares of Astonea Labs is trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Astonea Labs is launching an IPO through the book-building process, aiming to raise ₹37.67 crore. The entire offering consists of a fresh issue of 27.90 lakh equity shares.

The price band for the IPO has been set between ₹128 and ₹135 per share. Retail investors must apply for a minimum lot of 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,28,000.

The allotment for the Astonea Labs IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, May 30. The SME IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, June 3.

Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Astonea Labs IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.