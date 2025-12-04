Astron Multigrain IPO allotment in focus: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Astron Multigrain IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Astron Multigrain, an instant noodles manufacturer, opened on Monday, December 1, and closed on Wednesday, December 3, receiving a lukewarm response from investors. With the subscription window now over, the focus shifts to the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, December 4.

After the share allotment is done, successful bidders can expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 5, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refund on the same day. Astron Multigrain IPO will list on the BSE SME on Monday, December 8.

The SME IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 23,40,000 shares to raise ₹14.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,80,000 shares for ₹3.65 crore. Astron Multigrain IPO price was ₹63 per share. Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar.

Astron Multigrain IPO was subscribed 1.22 times, with the retail portion booked 1.94 times.

Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status check on BSE Investors can check the Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status on the BSE by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the issue type

Step 3: Choose ‘Astron Multigrain’ in the issue name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not a robot’ and clicking on ‘Search’

Your Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status check on the registrar website Step 1: Visit the registrar's official website here

Step 2: Select the company name

Step 3: From the "Select Selection Type" dropdown menu, choose one option from application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the captcha

Step 5: Hit search

Your Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Astron Multigrain IPO GMP today Grey market sources say the SME stock could see a muted listing on Monday as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Astron Multigrain shares was nil, indicating the stock could list at par with the issue price.