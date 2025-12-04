Mint Market
Astron Multigrain IPO allotment in focus: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Astron Multigrain's SME stock is expected to see a muted listing on December 8, as the grey market premium is nil. The IPO, which had a lukewarm response, was subscribed 1.22 times, with retail oversubscribed 1.94 times.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Dec 2025, 11:11 AM IST
Astron Multigrain IPO share allotment status is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 4.
Astron Multigrain IPO share allotment status is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 4.(Agencies)

Astron Multigrain IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Astron Multigrain, an instant noodles manufacturer, opened on Monday, December 1, and closed on Wednesday, December 3, receiving a lukewarm response from investors. With the subscription window now over, the focus shifts to the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, December 4.

After the share allotment is done, successful bidders can expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 5, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refund on the same day. Astron Multigrain IPO will list on the BSE SME on Monday, December 8.

The SME IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 23,40,000 shares to raise 14.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,80,000 shares for 3.65 crore. Astron Multigrain IPO price was 63 per share. Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar.

Astron Multigrain IPO was subscribed 1.22 times, with the retail portion booked 1.94 times.

Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status check on BSE

Investors can check the Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status on the BSE by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the issue type

Step 3: Choose ‘Astron Multigrain’ in the issue name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not a robot’ and clicking on ‘Search’

Your Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status check on the registrar website

Step 1: Visit the registrar's official website here

Step 2: Select the company name

Step 3: From the "Select Selection Type" dropdown menu, choose one option from application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the captcha

Step 5: Hit search

Your Astron Multigrain IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Astron Multigrain IPO GMP today

Grey market sources say the SME stock could see a muted listing on Monday as the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Astron Multigrain shares was nil, indicating the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Read all IPO-related news here

 
 
