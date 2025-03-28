ATC Energies System IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

ATC Energies System IPO allotment: The allotment of ATC Energies System's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, following decent interest and subscriptions for the share sale issue.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹63.76 crore, opened for bidding on March 25 and closed on March 27. The price band was set in the range of ₹112-118 per share.

Investors can check the ATC Energies System IPO allotment status online through the official portal of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies or on the BSE website.

The company will credit the equity shares on Tuesday, April 1, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. ATC Energies System IPO is slated to list on NSE SME on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Also Read | Dalal Street IPOs dry up! March sees lowest IPO count in 2 years

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of KFin Technologies.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose ATC Energies System IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The ATC Energies IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 43.24 lakh shares aggregating to ₹51.02 crores and offer for sale of 10.80 lakh shares aggregating to ₹12.74 crores. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,200 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.41 lakh.

The IPO closed with lacklustre demand, garnering 1.61 times bids in three days. The IPO received bids for 67.87 lakh shares against 42.09 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 2.49 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 0.81 times. Meanwhile, the QIB portion saw 1.38 times bids.

ATC Energies IPO also raised ₹10.89 crore from anchor investors on March 24, 2025.

ATC Energies System plans to utilize the net proceeds from its IPO for multiple objectives. A significant portion will be allocated towards the full repayment or pre-payment of loans taken by the company to acquire its Noida factory. The funds will also be used to meet capital expenditure requirements for refurbishment, civil work, and upgrades at the Noida facility. Additionally, the company aims to finance IT infrastructure improvements at both its Noida and Vasai factories, as well as at its registered office. The proceeds will further be directed towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Indorient Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the ATC Energies IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for ATC Energies IPO is Alacrity Securities Ltd.

About the Company ATC Energies System Limited, incorporated in 2020, operates in the energy sector, offering a range of energy solutions, products, and services. The company specializes in producing and supplying efficient, low-cost lithium and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, providing integrated energy storage solutions for industries such as banking, automobiles, and other end users. Initially, ATC Energies focused on manufacturing mini batteries for the banking sector but has since expanded its portfolio to include batteries of all sizes, offering customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of various industries.

With its in-house design and engineering capabilities, the company delivers innovative products designed for diverse applications. Headquartered in Mumbai, ATC Energies operates manufacturing facilities in Vasai, Thane, and Noida, equipped with advanced battery assembly technology, including temperature chambers, welding systems, and testers, ensuring the production of high-quality, reliable batteries.

As per Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Eveready Industries India Ltd (with a P/E of 36.08), and High Energy Batteries India Ltd (with a P/E of 26.00).

ATC Energies IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹4 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹122, a premium of ₹3.39 percent from its issue price of ₹118. The GMP was the same in the previous session, March 27.