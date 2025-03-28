ATC Energies System IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

ATC Energies System plans to utilize the net proceeds from its IPO for multiple objectives. A significant portion will be allocated towards the full repayment or pre-payment of loans taken by the company to acquire its Noida factory. The funds will also be used to meet capital expenditure requirements for refurbishment, civil work, and upgrades at the Noida facility. Additionally, the company aims to finance IT infrastructure improvements at both its Noida and Vasai factories, as well as at its registered office. The proceeds will further be directed towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.