Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment likely to be finalised today: Steps to check status online and latest GMP

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aten Papers & Foam, which closed for subscription on June 17 with decent demand, is likely to announce the allotment status today.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment date has been fixed as June 18. The ₹33 crore SME IPO, which opened on June 13, was subscribed 1.49 times at the end of the bidding period.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was booked at the highest rate, at 2.91 times, followed by the retail investors' quota, which was subscribed 217 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) segment received just 66% bids.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO price band was fixed at ₹91-96 per share, with the issue entirely made up of fresh share sale.

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status Investors who want to check the Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status can head to the website of the registrar — Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd — or the exchange — BSE.

Steps to check allotment status on registrar's website Follow these few easy steps to check the allotment status for Aten Papers & Foam IPO on the registrar's website:

- Head to the website using this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

- Select the company name from the dropdown

- Enter either of the following details: Client ID/Application Number/PAN Number

- Click on Search

Steps to check allotment status on BSE website Here are a few steps to follow to check allotment status on BSE:

- Head to the website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Select issue type as 'equity'

- From the dropdown, select the company name

- Enter Application Number or PAN Number

- Click on I am not a robot

- Hit search

Aten Papers & Foam IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Aten Papers & Foam IPO has declined to nil from ₹10 a few days earlier. Thus, the Aten Papers & Foam IPO GMP signals listing at the issue price of ₹96 per share.

The tentative listing date for Aten Papers & Foam shares is June 20, 2025.