Atharva Polyplast IPO: BSE SME declares price band at ₹55 to ₹60. GMP, date, other details in 10 points

Atharva Polyplast IPO is all set to hit the primary market on Tuesday, 30 June. The SME IPO will remain open for subscription till Thursday, 2 July.

The company has fixed the price band of ₹55 to ₹60 per share. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement is ₹2.40 lakh, which corresponds to two lots or 4,000 shares, calculated at the upper end of the price band.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure, repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of borrowing, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purpose.

Founded in 2014, Atharva Polyplast Limited manufactures precision-engineered plastic components for a wide range of industries, including office furniture, home appliances, automotive, and other industrial sectors.

The company caters to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers by producing customized components, transforming raw materials and procured parts such as fasteners, hinges, and foam materials into finished products tailored to customer specifications.

Here are 10 things to know about Atharva Polyplast IPO - Atharva Polyplast IPO date: The SME IPO will open for bidding from 30 June to 2 July.

Atharva Polyplast IPO price band: The SME IPO price band has been set at ₹55 to ₹60 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Atharva Polyplast IPO size: The SME IPO is a book-built offering aggregating ₹27 crore, comprising solely a fresh issue of 0.45 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

Atharva Polyplast IPO lot size: For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement is ₹2.40 lakh, which corresponds to two lots or 4,000 shares, calculated at the upper end of the price band.

Atharva Polyplast IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Atharva Polyplast IPO is expected to be finalized on July 3.

Atharva Polyplast IPO listing date: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7.

Atharva Polyplast IPO book-running manager: Horizon Management is the book running lead manager of the SME IPO.

Atharva Polyplast IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Atharva Polyplast IPO GMP: The shares of Atharva Polyplast IPO is trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, which means that the shares are likely to list at ₹70, 16.67% higher than the IPO price.