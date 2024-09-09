Ather Energy files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; seeks to raise ₹3,100 crore via fresh issue

  • Ather Energy IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth 3,100 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by promoters and investors shareholders, according to the DRHP.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Ather Energy files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; seeks to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,100 cr via fresh issue
Ather Energy files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; seeks to raise ₹3,100 cr via fresh issue

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed Ather Energy IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth 3,100 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by promoters and investors shareholders, according to the DRHP, PTI reported.

Caladium Investment Pte Ltd, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II, 3State Ventures Pte Ltd, IITM Incubation Cell and IITMS Rural Technology and Business Incubator among others, will be selling their shares in the OFS.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: What will be the impact on Bajaj Finance?

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, holds a 37.2% stake in Ather Energy and will not sell shares in the IPO.

Ather Energy proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure to establish an electric two-wheeler factory in Maharashtra, investment in research and development, marketing initiatives, repayment of loan and for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the Ather Energy IPO, the report said.

Also Read | Tolins Tyres IPO: 5 key risk factors you should know before investing

Ather Energy is a pure-play EV company that designs all its products ground up in India. Since its inception in 2013, the company has focused on product and technology development in India in order to build an E2W ecosystem.

Ather Energy IPO will be the second electric two-wheeler company to go public after Ola Electric Mobility which raised 6,145 crore from its IPO in August. Ola Electric IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to 5,500 crore and an OFS of up to 8.49 crore equity shares.

Read all IPO news here

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOAther Energy files DRHP with Sebi for IPO; seeks to raise ₹3,100 crore via fresh issue

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

279.00
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-4.65 (-1.64%)

Tata Steel

149.20
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-2.05 (-1.36%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

295.70
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-13.2 (-4.27%)

State Bank Of India

780.95
02:30 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.65 (-0.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Pharmova

1,040.60
02:17 PM | 9 SEP 2024
88.7 (9.32%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,183.00
02:17 PM | 9 SEP 2024
75.35 (6.8%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,199.95
02:15 PM | 9 SEP 2024
50.4 (4.38%)

Doms Industries

2,738.00
02:17 PM | 9 SEP 2024
107 (4.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue