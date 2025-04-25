Ather Energy IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹2,981 crore-issue

Ather Energy IPO: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd is scheduled to start its public subscription from April 28 to April 30. The process for anchor investors will occur today (April 25). This will be the first major public offering in the current financial year (2025-26).
Ather Energy IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹2,626 crore, in addition to an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 1.1 crore equity shares from the promoters and other stakeholders. Ather Energy IPO price band has set a price range between ₹304 and ₹321 per share.
The company intends to use the funds raised to establish an electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Maharashtra and to reduce its existing debt. If the price is fixed at the upper limit of the range, the Ather Energy IPO size is projected to be ₹2,981 crore, which would bring the company's overall valuation to ₹11,956 crore.
This will be the second electric two-wheeler company looking to go public, following Ola Electric Mobility, which introduced its ₹6,145 crore IPO in August of last year.
Ather Energy IPO has designated 75 percent of the share offering for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.
The lead managers for the Ather Energy IPO include Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets. It is expected that the company’s shares will start trading on the stock exchanges on May 6.
Ather IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5. This indicates Ather Energy share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ather Energy share price was indicated at ₹326 apiece, which is 1.56% higher than the IPO price of ₹321.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past four sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downwards today and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹5.00, while the maximum GMP noted is ₹17, according to experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.