Ather Energy IPO allotment likely soon. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Ather Energy IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) electric vehicle maker Ather Energy ended on Wednesday and got fully subscribed. As the bidding period has ended, investors will shift focus towards Ather Energy IPO allotment date, which is expected to be out soon.

The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, April 28, and closed on Wednesday, April 30. Ather Energy IPO allotment date is likely on May 2, Friday. As there is Indian stock market holiday on 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day, Ather Energy IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on 2 May. Ather Energy IPO listing date is likely 6 May 2025. Ather Energy shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company is likely to finalise the Ather Energy IPO allotment status soon. The share allotment is done, the company will credit the shares into the Demat accounts of eligible applicants on May 5, and issue refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

While Ather Energy IPO allotment date is likely to be fixed soon, investors must know the steps to check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online. Applicants can check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Ather Energy IPO registrar.

Here are steps to check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online:

Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Ather Energy Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Ather Energy Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ather Energy IPO GMP Today Ather Energy shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Ather Energy IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that Ather Energy shares are trading without any premium or discount in the grey market, at par with their issue price.

Considering the Ather Energy IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Ather Energy shares would be ₹321 apiece as against its IPO price of ₹321 per share.

Ather Energy IPO Details Ather Energy IPO opened for subscription on April 28 and closed on April 30. Ather Energy IPO allotment status is expected to be fixed on 2 May, and the IPO listing date is likely 6 May.

Ather Energy IPO price band was set at ₹304 to ₹321 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the EV company raised ₹2,981.06 crore from the issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 8.18 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹2,626.30 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.11 crore shares amounting to ₹354.76 crore.

The issue included a reservation of up to 100,000 shares for employees who were offered shares at a discount of ₹30 to the issue price.

Ather Energy IPO has been subscribed 1.43 times in total. According to the data available on the BSE, the IPO received bids for 7,65,33,052 shares as against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer.

The retail investors’ portion received 1.78 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 66% and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.70 times. The employee portion has been subscribed 5.43 times.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) are the book running lead managers of the Ather Energy IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.