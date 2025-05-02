Ather Energy IPO allotment to be out soon. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Ather Energy IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) Ather Energy ended with muted subscription on Wednesday, April 30. With the bidding closed for the, investors now focus over Ather Energy IPO allotment status, which is expected to be out soon.

The public issue of the electric vehicle maker opened for subscription on Monday, April 28, and closed on Wednesday, April 30. Ather Energy IPO allotment date is likely today, May 2, Friday. Ather Energy IPO listing date is estimated to be 6 May 2025. Ather Energy shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company is likely to finalise the Ather Energy IPO allotment status soon. Once Ather Energy IPO allotment is done, the company will credit the shares into the Demat accounts of eligible applicants on May 5, and issue refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors must know the steps to check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online. Applicants can check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Ather Energy IPO registrar.

Here are steps to check Ather Energy IPO allotment status online:

Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Ather Energy Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose 'Ather Energy Limited' in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Ather Energy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ather Energy IPO GMP Today Ather Energy shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with no grey market premium (GMP). Ather Energy IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that Ather Energy shares are trading at par with their issue price, with no premium or discount in the grey market.

Considering the Ather Energy IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Ather Energy shares would be ₹321 apiece as against its IPO price of ₹321 per share.

Ather Energy IPO Details Ather Energy IPO commenced on April 28 and concluded on April 30. Ather Energy IPO allotment status is expected to be fixed soon, and the IPO listing date is likely 6 May.

Ather Energy IPO price band was set at ₹304 to ₹321 per share. The EV company raised ₹2,981.06 crore from the issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 8.18 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹2,626.30 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.11 crore shares amounting to ₹354.76 crore.

The IPO was subscribed 1.43 times in total as it received bids for 7,65,33,052 shares as against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, BSE data showed.

The retail investors’ portion received 1.78 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors’ (NII) segment was subscribed 66% and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.70 times. The employee portion has been subscribed 5.43 times.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) are the book running lead managers of the Ather Energy IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.