Ather Energy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today; check GMP, subscription status, key dates, experts view

Ather Energy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The Ather Energy IPO, estimated at ₹2,981 crore, is set to be available for public subscription from April 28 to April 30, with a price band between ₹304 and ₹321. This is the first major public offering for the financial year 2025-26. Ather Energy IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,626 crore along with an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares from promoters and other stakeholders. Last Friday, Ather Energy revealed that it had secured ₹1,340 crore from anchor investors before the public share sale began.

The company plans to utilize the funds to establish an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Maharashtra and to reduce its debt.

At the highest price point, the Ather Energy IPO values the company at ₹2,981 crore, which leads to a total company valuation of ₹11,956 crore.

This will be the second electric two-wheeler company to seek a public listing, following Ola Electric Mobility, which launched its ₹6,145-crore IPO in August of last year. Ola Electric's offering included a new issue of up to ₹5,500 crore, along with an OFS of up to 8.5 crore equity shares.

In addition to its IPO plans, Ather Energy is also expanding its research and development capabilities. Recently, the company announced the enhancement of its R&D and testing operations at its product testing and validation center.

