Ather Energy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue opens today; check GMP, subscription status, key dates, experts view

Ather Energy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The Ather Energy IPO, estimated at ₹2,981 crore, is set to be available for public subscription from April 28 to April 30, with a price band between ₹304 and ₹321. This is the first major public offering for the financial year 2025-26. Ather Energy IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,626 crore along with an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares from promoters and other stakeholders. Last Friday, Ather Energy revealed that it had secured ₹1,340 crore from anchor investors before the public share sale began.
The company plans to utilize the funds to establish an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Maharashtra and to reduce its debt.
At the highest price point, the Ather Energy IPO values the company at ₹2,981 crore, which leads to a total company valuation of ₹11,956 crore.
This will be the second electric two-wheeler company to seek a public listing, following Ola Electric Mobility, which launched its ₹6,145-crore IPO in August of last year. Ola Electric's offering included a new issue of up to ₹5,500 crore, along with an OFS of up to 8.5 crore equity shares.
In addition to its IPO plans, Ather Energy is also expanding its research and development capabilities. Recently, the company announced the enhancement of its R&D and testing operations at its product testing and validation center.
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd announced on Friday that it has raised ₹1,340 crore from anchor investors just days before the commencement of its initial share sale for public offering. A circular posted on BSE's website indicates that the company has allocated 4.17 crore shares to 36 funds at a price of ₹321 each, which represents the upper limit of the price range.
Among the notable anchor investors receiving shares are Custody Bank of Japan, Franklin Templeton, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Eastspring Investments, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and Societe Generale.
PSBI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Invesco MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ITI MF, and Union MF are included in the list of anchor investors.
The preliminary share allotment for the Ather Energy IPO is set to be determined on Friday, May 2, and refunds will be initiated by the company on Monday, May 5. Shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of allottees on the same day as the refunds. Ather Energy share price is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 6.
Ather IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees have been reserved upto 100,000 equity shares, with a discount of ₹30 per equity share.
Ather Energy IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹321 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com
Considering the activities in the grey market over the past week, today's IPO GMP is trending downwards and is anticipated to decline further. The lowest recorded GMP stands at ₹0.00, while the peak GMP is ₹17, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.