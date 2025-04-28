Markets
Is Ather's IPO a smarter bet than Ola in a market running low on charge?
Mayur Bhalerao 6 min read 28 Apr 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryAfter a two-month IPO drought, electric vehicle pioneer Ather Energy is ready to hit the primary market. Can this premium EV maker convince investors it's a smoother, smarter investment in India's evolving electric future
After a two-month hiatus, India’s primary market is revving back to life with an electric twist. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, one of the country's earliest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, is set to launch its ₹2,981 crore initial public offering (IPO).
