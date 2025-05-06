Ather Energy IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal about debut of shares in stock market today

Ather Energy IPO Listing: Ather Energy shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd ended with modest demand. Ather Energy IPO listing date is today, May 6.

The public issue was open for subscription from April 28 to April 30. The IPO allotment was finalised on May 2. Ather Energy IPO listing date has been fixed as May 6, Tuesday, and Ather Energy shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the equity shares of Ather Energy Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ather Energy shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the notice added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Ather Energy IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Ather Energy IPO GMP indicates:

Ather Energy IPO GMP Today Ather Energy shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a modest grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market observers, Ather Energy IPO GMP today is ₹14 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ather Energy shares are trading at ₹335 apiece, which is at a premium of 4.36% to its issue price of ₹321 per share.

Analysts also expect Ather Energy IPO listing to be at a modest 3-5% premium, given the trends in the GMP today.

“The final day subscription surge — particularly from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) — suggests a last-minute effort to support the issue amid fears of under-subscription. This points to a lack of broad-based enthusiasm and raises concerns about the IPO’s inherent demand quality. As a result, we expect a flat to mildly negative listing, likely in the range of ±5% under the best-case scenario,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

According to Tapse, flat Ather Energy IPO listing seems to be justified, as the issue was aggressively priced, especially when benchmarked against peer OLA Electric, whose post-listing performance has been underwhelming.

"We believe the electric two-wheeler (EV 2W) segment remains highly competitive and capital-intensive, with most players, including market leaders, struggling to achieve sustainable profitability and raising concern with new investors. Given these facts, we recommend a "HOLD" only for high-risk taking investors, who are comfortable with short- to medium-term volatility while conservative investors may prefer a wait-and-watch approach, allowing the stock to establish a more reasonable valuation post-listing," Tapse said.

Industry being in High Growth – High Competition and High Cash Burning segment, we will see high volatility both in business as well as in the price action, hence investors should be aware of risk in short to medium term investing, he added.

Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies noted that Ather Energy IPO received a mixed response as overall demand was not very strong, especially among non-institutional investors (NII).

"In the grey market, the premium is currently modest at around ₹7 per share, indicating only about a ~3-5% expected gain on listing day. This is much lower compared to more hyped IPOs. We expect Ather Energy stock to list flat to marginally positive, with limited near-term upside unless the company can quickly improve its financials and scale up production after listing," Goel said.

Ather Energy IPO Details Ather Energy IPO opened for subscription on April 28 and closed on April 30. The IPO allotment was finalized on May 2, and Ather Energy IPO listing date is today, May 6. Ather Energy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹2,981.06-crore worth Ather Energy IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 8.18 crore equity shares amounting to ₹2,626.30 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.11 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹354.76 crore. Ather Energy IPO price band was set at ₹321 per share.

Ather Energy IPO was subscribed by 1.43 times in total as the issue received bids for 7.65 crore equity shares as against 5.33 crore shares on the offer, according to Ather Energy IPO subscription status data on NSE.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Ather Energy IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.