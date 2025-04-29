Ather Energy IPO lists plenty of EV jargon as risks. Here’s what investors must know

5. Strong reliance on China (and South Korea)

As a brand that sources its battery cells entirely from China, Ather is legally obligated to point out that when it comes to its battery supply chain, it remains wholly reliant on both China and South Korea. This in turn makes the brand vulnerable to acute fluctuations in both the pricing and the quality of lithium-ion cells, as, by its own admission, purchase agreements with cell suppliers do not include terms such as price and quantum. Fluctuations in quality make the brand vulnerable to recalls by the supplier, given the inherently combustible nature of lithium-ion cells and the need to safeguard the battery pack against potential thermal runaway. Given that growth in EV sales is not necessarily commensurate with the growth in production of battery cells, means that the same suppliers can limit the availability of said cells to a particular brand, as they are liable to have multiple customers.