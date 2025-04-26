Ather Energy IPO: Tiger Global-backed E2W maker’s ₹2,981-crore issue to open on Monday; GMP to price—10 key points

Ather Energy plans to restart its activities in the primary market this month with its highly awaited initial public offering following a pause of two and a half months. On April 22, the electric scooter manufacturer submitted a draft red herring prospectus for its IPO to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Ather Energy IPO price band has been set between ₹304 and ₹321 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1. The allocation of shares for anchor investors in the Ather Energy IPO is expected to take place on Friday, April 25.

Ather Energy IPO date: Ather IPO opens for subscription on Monday, April 28, and closes on Wednesday, April 30.

Ather Energy IPO lot size: Ather IPO lot size is 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

Ather Energy IPO details: The upcoming IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹2,626 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

Ather Energy IPO objective: Ather intends to allocated ₹927.2 crore of the total IPO proceeds to set up an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, allocate ₹40 crore for debt repayment, invest ₹750 crore in research and development, and spend ₹300 crore on marketing initiatives. The utilization of these funds will occur over the fiscal years 2026 to 2028.

Ather Energy is a specialised electric vehicle company that produces electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) along with a comprehensive ecosystem of products, including their proprietary software, charging networks, and smart accessories, all developed and designed in India.

Aside from battery packs, which are produced internally, and portable chargers and motors designed and made by third-party suppliers, key components of the E2Ws—such as motor controllers, transmissions, vehicle control units, dashboards, DC-DC converters, wiring harnesses, and chassis—are designed in-house and then outsourced to manufacturers for production.

Ather Energy IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +17. This indicates Ather Energy share price were trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ather Energy share price was indicated at ₹338 apiece, which is 5.30% higher than the IPO price of ₹321.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.