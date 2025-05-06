Ather Energy share price falls 6% after muted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the EV stock?

“We continue to believe the electric two-wheeler (EV 2W) segment remains highly competitive and capital-intensive, with most players, including market leaders, struggling to achieve sustainable profitability and raising concern with new investors. Given these facts and risks, we recommend a ‘Hold’ only to risk taking investors, who are comfortable with short- to medium-term volatility while conservative investors may still prefer a wait-and-watch, allowing the stock to settle with some reasonable valuation post-listing,” Tapse said.