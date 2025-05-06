Ather Energy Share Price Live Updates: What GMP, experts signal about stock listing in stock market today?

Ather Energy Share Price Live Updates: Ather Energy shares are scheduled to debut on the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd concluded with moderate demand. The Ather Energy IPO listing date is set for today, May 6.

The public offering was open for subscription from April 28 to April 30. The allocation for the Ather Energy IPO was completed on May 2. The listing date for Ather Energy's shares has been confirmed as May 6, Tuesday, and they will be available on both stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The BSE announced that starting from Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the equity shares of Ather Energy Limited will be listed and permitted for trade on the exchange within the ‘B’ Group of Securities.

Ather Energy shares will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, according to the notice, and trading will start at 10:00 AM.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy's initial public offer was subscribed 1.43 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, driven by strong oversubscription in the QIB and retail investor categories.

The Ather Energy IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares from promoters and other stakeholders.

At the highest end of the price range, the total IPO size is estimated at ₹2,981 crore, resulting in a company valuation of ₹11,956 crore.

