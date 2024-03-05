Ather IPO: EV maker chooses HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Indian Banks for IPO, aiming for mid-year launch, say sources
Ather IPO: Indian electric-scooter maker Ather Energy Pvt has chosen HSBC Holdings Plc, Nomura Holdings Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to help manage its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as per a report
Ather IPO: Indian electric-scooter maker Ather Energy Pvt has chosen HSBC Holdings Plc, Nomura Holdings Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to look after its initial public offering (IPO) process on March 5, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started