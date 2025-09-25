Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment: Transformers manufacturer Atlanta Electricals Ltd received strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). As the bidding has ended, investors now focus on Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 25 September 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from September 22 to 24, and Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date is likely today, 25 September 2025. The IPO listing date is September 29, and Atlanta Electricals shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and issue refunds to unsuccessful applicants on September 26.

Investors can check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar.

To check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status online.

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Atlanta Electricals Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Atlanta Electricals Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Atlanta Electricals Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP Today Atlanta Electricals shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP), led by robust subscription. Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today is ₹116 per share, market experts said. This indicates that Atlanta Electricals shares are trading higher by ₹116 apiece in the grey market than their issue price.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹870 apiece, which is at a 15.38% premium to the issue price of ₹754 per share.

Atlanta Electricals IPO Subscription Status, Key details The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on September 22 and closed on September 24. Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date is likely today, September 25, and the IPO listing date is September 29. Atlanta Electricals shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Atlanta Electricals IPO price band was ₹718 to ₹754 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹687.34 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 53.05 lakh equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 38.10 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹287.34 crore.

Atlanta Electricals IPO has been subscribed 70.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 10.42 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 54.20 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 194.92 times subscription.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar.

