Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of transformers manufacturer Atlanta Electricals Ltd was subscribed by over 70 times during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 25 September 2025.
The company will finalise the Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and issue refunds to unsuccessful applicants on September 26.
Investors can check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar.
Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today is ₹116 per share, market experts said. Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹870 apiece, which is at a 15.38% premium to the issue price of ₹754 per share.
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE: Atlanta Electricals IPO has been subscribed 70.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 10.42 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 54.20 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 194.92 times subscription.
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar.
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE: Atlanta Electricals IPO price band was ₹718 to ₹754 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹687.34 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 53.05 lakh equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 38.10 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹287.34 crore.
The public issue was open for subscription from September 22 to 24, and Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date is likely today, 25 September 2025. The IPO listing date is September 29, and Atlanta Electricals shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.