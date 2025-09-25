Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of transformers manufacturer Atlanta Electricals Ltd was subscribed by over 70 times during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 25 September 2025.

The company will finalise the Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and issue refunds to unsuccessful applicants on September 26.

Investors can check Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP Today

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today is ₹116 per share, market experts said. Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹870 apiece, which is at a 15.38% premium to the issue price of ₹754 per share.

