Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: GMP, subscription status, price band, review, other details. Apply or not?

Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Transformers manufacturer Atlanta Electricals Ltd has launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise nearly ₹700 crore from primary markets. Atlanta Electricals IPO opens for public subscription today, September 22, and will close on September 24. Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment date is expected to be September 25, and the IPO listing date would be September 29. Atlanta Electricals shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Atlanta Electricals IPO price band is set at ₹718 to ₹754 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹687.34 crore from the book-building issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 53.05 lakh equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 38.10 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹287.34 crore.

Atlanta Electricals IPO lot size 19 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,326.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP Today

Atlanta Electricals shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) on the first day of the issue. Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today is ₹142 per share, market experts said. This indicates that Atlanta Electricals shares are trading at a premium of 19% to their issue price in the grey market.

Stay tuned to our Atlanta Electricals IPO Day 1 Live Blog for the latest updates.