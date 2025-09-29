Atlanta Electricals IPO listing date today: Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Atlanta Electricals IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Monday, September 29) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Atlanta Electricals share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Monday's trades. Atlanta Electricals share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per a communication from BSE, trading members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Monday, September 29, 2025, the equity shares of Atlanta Electricals Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the 'B' Group of Securities.

Atlanta Electricals IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, September 25. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Friday, September 26. On Friday, also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Atlanta Electricals IPO subscription status was 70.63 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, September 24 as per BSE data.

Atlanta Electricals IPO listing price prediction Harshal Dasani, Business Head INVasset PMS, said that the grey-market premium has hovered near ₹100, implying potential listing gains of around 12–14% over the issue price. Fundamentally, Atlanta stands to benefit from India’s accelerating capex in transmission and distribution, where transformer demand is expected to grow at double-digit rates through FY30.

The company’s financial profile indicates improving revenue visibility, supported by a healthy order book, though margin pressures from input costs remain a risk. Compared to listed peers, the valuation appears reasonable, with scope for rerating if execution sustains.

Given strong subscription levels and supportive sectoral tailwinds, the stock is likely to list with healthy gains, though further upside would depend on order inflows, execution track record, and the broader market environment, according to Dasani.

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP today is +110. This indicates Atlanta Electricals share price was trading at a premium of ₹110 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Atlanta Electricals share price is indicated at ₹864 apiece, which is 14.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹754.

According to the grey market activities observed in the last 12 sessions, the IPO GMP is rising today and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹144, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.