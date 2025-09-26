Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP hits at a strong debut - here's what grey market says?

Company Overview

Founded in December 1988, Atlanta Electricals Limited manufactures power, inverter-duty, auto, furnace, generator, and special-duty transformers across India. As of March 31, 2025, the company had supplied 4,400 transformers with a combined capacity of 94,000 MVA to state and national grids, private players, and renewable energy projects. Its operations span five manufacturing facilities, four of which are fully functional, including two in Anand, Gujarat, one in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and a recently commissioned unit in Vadodara that began production in July 2025. The company serves clients in 19 states and three union territories, establishing a strong presence in the Indian transformer market.