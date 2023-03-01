Atlas Energy expects $2 billion valuation in US IPO
- The Austin, Texas-based firm plans to raise $414 million in the initial public offering
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, an oilfield services company, is aiming to get a valuation of around $2 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×