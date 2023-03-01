Atlas Energy expects $2 billion valuation in US IPO

Atlas Energy deploys innovative techniques and technologies to develop their high-quality resource base and efficient delivery of their products to customers through leading-edge solutions.

Atlas Energy provides logistics services to customers in the oil and natural gas sector within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

The company intends to provide the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of its common stock.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters of the IPO.

The shares of Atlas Energy will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be traded under the ticker symbol ‘AESI’.

Through the initial public offering, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is offering 18,000,000 shares of its Class-A common stock at a price between $20 to $23 per share.

Atlas Energy had filed for the US IPO on 31 January this year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, an oilfield services company, is aiming to get a valuation of around $2 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

