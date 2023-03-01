Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Atlas Energy expects $2 billion valuation in US IPO

Atlas Energy expects $2 billion valuation in US IPO

1 min read . 02:30 AM IST Rajendra Saxena
Atlas Energy had filed for the US IPO on 31 January this year. iStockphoto

  • The Austin, Texas-based firm plans to raise $414 million in the initial public offering

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, an oilfield services company, is aiming to get a valuation of around $2 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, an oilfield services company, is aiming to get a valuation of around $2 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Austin, Texas-based firm is planning to raise $414 million in the initial public offering. The IPO is priced between $20 and $23 per share.

The Austin, Texas-based firm is planning to raise $414 million in the initial public offering. The IPO is priced between $20 and $23 per share.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Atlas Energy had filed for the US IPO on 31 January this year.

Through the initial public offering, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is offering 18,000,000 shares of its Class-A common stock at a price between $20 to $23 per share.

The shares of Atlas Energy will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be traded under the ticker symbol ‘AESI’.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters of the IPO.

The company intends to provide the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of its common stock.

Atlas Energy provides logistics services to customers in the oil and natural gas sector within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Atlas Energy deploys innovative techniques and technologies to develop their high-quality resource base and efficient delivery of their products to customers through leading-edge solutions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP