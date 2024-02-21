Atmastco IPO allotment likely to be fixed today; Check application status, GMP, other details
Atmastco IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21. Investors who have applied for the public issue can check their Atmastco IPO allotme status online on the website of Atmastco IPO registrar, which is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
Atmastco IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Atmastco Ltd, an EPC contractor, ended on Tuesday, February 20, and investors now eagerly wait to check their IPO allotment status.
