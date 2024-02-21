Atmastco IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Atmastco Ltd, an EPC contractor, ended on Tuesday, February 20, and investors now eagerly wait to check their IPO allotment status.

Atmastco IPO allotment date is most likely today, February 21. The SME IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors as seen in the IPO subscription status.

The ₹56.25 crore worthAtmastco IPO opened for public subscription on February 15 and ended on February 20. The issue was booked 17.61 times against its offer size.

Atmastco IPO allotment date

Atmastco IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21. Investors who have applied for the public issue can check their Atmastco IPO allotme status online on the website of Atmastco IPO registrar, which is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Investors who have been allotted shares in the Atmastco IPO will get the shares credited in their demat accounts on Thursday, February 22. Those whose IPO application bids have been rejected, the company will issue refunds starting Tuesday.

Investors can log in at the IPO registrar’s website like - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/ to see their Atmastco IPO allotment status.

Atmastco IPO allotment status Cameo Corporate Services

1] Login at direct Cameo web link — https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

2] Select Atmastco Limited IPO

3] Select either DI-Client ID, Application No or PAN

4] Enter the details as per the option selected

5] Enter Captcha

4] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your Atmastco IPO allotment status will be available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Atmastco IPO GMP today

The grey market is signaling mild listing gain for the Atmastco IPO. According to stock market observers, Atmastco IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹7. This indicates that the Atmastco IPO shares are trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market today.

Considering the IPO price and the GMP today, Atmastco shares are likely to get listed at ₹84 apiece, which is 9.09% premium to the issue price of ₹77 per share.

Atmastco IPO Subscription Status

Atmastco IPO has been subscribed 17.61 times in total as it received total bids for 12.21 crore equity shares as compared to 69.39 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available.

The public issue was subscribed 18.24 times in the retail category and 14.92 times in the Other category.

Atmastco IPO Details

The bidding for Atmastco IPO opened on February 15 and closed on February 20. The IPO allotment will be fixed on February 21.

Atmastco Ltd raised ₹56.25 crore from the fixed price issue comprising a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.06 crore.

Atmastco IPO price band was set at ₹77 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

The equity shares of Atmastco Ltd will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on February 23.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Atmastco IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the IPO registrar.

