Atmastco IPO: Issue fully booked in retail category on first day so far; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Atmastco IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue worth ₹56.25 crore, comprising a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.06 crore.
Atmastco IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Atmastco Ltd, an EPC contractor, opened for subscription today, February 15.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message