Atmastco IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Atmastco Ltd, an EPC contractor, opened for subscription today, February 15.

Atmastco Ltd is a provider of multi-disciplinary services and project management solutions in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors.

Atmastco IPO is receiving strong response from investors as the issue has been fully subscribed in the retail category.

Let us check Atmastco IPO GMP, subscription status and other key details:

Atmastco IPO Details

The bidding for Atmastco IPO opened on February 15 and will close on February 20. The IPO allotment will be fixed on February 21.

Atmastco IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue worth ₹56.25 crore, comprising a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.06 crore.

Also Read: Thaai Casting IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP, issue details, review, more

Atmastco IPO price band is set at ₹77 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹123,200.

The equity shares of Atmastco Ltd will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on February 23.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Atmastco IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the IPO registrar.

Also Read: Wise Travel India IPO allotment in focus today; GMP drops, steps to check WTI Cabs IPO allotment status

Atmastco IPO Subscription Status

Atmastco IPO has been subscribed 76% so far on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 52.73 lakh equity shares as against 69.39 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 2:25 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 1.31 times in the retail category and 0.21 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to place their bids so far.

Atmastco IPO GMP Today

Atmastco IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 per share, as per stock market observers. This means Atmastco IPO GMP today is ₹30 per share. Thus, Atmastco shares are trading at a premium of 38.96% at ₹107 apiece on the grey market.

Read all IPO news here

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!