Atmastco share price hits upper circuit after listing at 18% premium on NSE

 Asit Manohar

Atmastco share price listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹91 per share, delivering over 18% listing premium against the issue price of ₹77

Stock market today: After listing at ₹91 apiece on NSE, Atmastco share price extended its listing gain and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹95.55 apiece, locking in a 5% upper circuit within a few minutes of share listing. (Photo: Courtesy NSE 'X' channel account)Premium
Stock market today: After listing at 91 apiece on NSE, Atmastco share price extended its listing gain and went on to touch an intraday high of 95.55 apiece, locking in a 5% upper circuit within a few minutes of share listing. (Photo: Courtesy NSE 'X' channel account)

Stock market today: After receiving strong strong response from the primary market investors across segments, Atmastco share price listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform today at 91 apiece, delivering nearly 18 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the fixed price band of 77 per equity share.

Share hits upper circuit

However, the SME stock wasn't here only. After listing at over 18 percent premium, the SME stock extended its listing gain further and went on to touch an intraday high of 95.55 per share on NSE, rising 5 percent against the listing price. While climbing to this intraday high, Atmastco share price went on to touch a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of share listing.

EPC contractor Atmastco Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) on February 15 to raise 56.25 crore from the primary market.

The bidding for the Atmastco IPO ended on February 20 and the issue received strong investors’ participation as it was booked 17.61 times against its offer size.

EPC contractor Atmastco Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) on February 15 to raise 56.25 crore from the primary market.

The bidding for the Atmastco IPO ended on February 20 and the issue received strong investors’ participation as it was booked 17.61 times against its offer size.

Atmastco Ltd raised 56.25 crore from the fixed price issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to 42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to 14.06 crore.

Atmastco IPO price band was set at 77 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Atmastco IPO was subscribed 17.61 times in total as it received total bids for 12.21 crore equity shares as compared to 69.39 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available. The public issue was subscribed 18.24 times in the retail category and 14.92 times in the Other category.

Published: 23 Feb 2024, 10:46 AM IST
