Atmastco share price hits upper circuit after listing at 18% premium on NSE
Atmastco share price listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹91 per share, delivering over 18% listing premium against the issue price of ₹77
Stock market today: After receiving strong strong response from the primary market investors across segments, Atmastco share price listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform today at ₹91 apiece, delivering nearly 18 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the fixed price band of ₹77 per equity share.
