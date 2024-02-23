Atmastco share price hits upper circuit after listing at 18% premium on NSE

Stock market today: After receiving strong strong response from the primary market investors across segments, Atmastco share price listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform today at ₹91 apiece, delivering nearly 18 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the fixed price band of ₹77 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Share hits upper circuit However, the SME stock wasn't here only. After listing at over 18 percent premium, the SME stock extended its listing gain further and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹95.55 per share on NSE, rising 5 percent against the listing price. While climbing to this intraday high, Atmastco share price went on to touch a 5 percent upper circuit within a few minutes of share listing.

EPC contractor Atmastco Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) on February 15 to raise ₹56.25 crore from the primary market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bidding for the Atmastco IPO ended on February 20 and the issue received strong investors’ participation as it was booked 17.61 times against its offer size.

Atmastco Ltd raised ₹56.25 crore from the fixed price issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.06 crore.

Atmastco IPO price band was set at ₹77 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Atmastco IPO was subscribed 17.61 times in total as it received total bids for 12.21 crore equity shares as compared to 69.39 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available. The public issue was subscribed 18.24 times in the retail category and 14.92 times in the Other category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

