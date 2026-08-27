Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment date in focus | GMP, how to check allotment status

Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering of Augmont Enterprises Ltd ended on 25 August 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Augmont Enterprises IPO subscription status, the book-building issue was subscribed to over 110 times its size. This led to a bullish trend in grey-market sentiment. According to market observers, Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹315, which is around 40% above the upper price band of the public issue.
As mentioned above, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹315 in the grey market today. This means, Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today is ₹315, up nearly 40% from the upper price band of the mainboard IPO. So, Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP is signalling 40% listing gain for the lucky allottees.
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must list on the bourses within three days after the end of bidding. So, the most likely Augmont Enterprises IPO listing date is 28 August 2026. Therefore, the Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment date is most likely today. So, finalisation of the share allotment can be announced any time soon.
Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html, and check the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;
2] Select ‘Augmont Enterprises Ltd’ in the company space;
3] Enter your PAN details, and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.