Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Augmont Enterprises Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 25 August 2026. The integrated gold and silver platform company has offered company shares at a price band of ₹750 to ₹788 apiece. The company aims to raise ₹825 crore from the Augmont Enterprises IPO. Out of these ₹825 crore, ₹205 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, while the rest, ₹620 crore, is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available on the grey market, and Augmont Enterprises' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a strong listing gain for investors.

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹300 in the grey market today. This means, Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today is ₹300, which is around 38% of the upper price band of the book-building issue. So, the Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP is signalling a 38% listing gain for lucky allottees applying for the Augmont Enterprises IPO.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details Here we list out important Augmont Enterprises IPO details in 10 points:

1] Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹300 in the grey market today.

2] Augmont Enterprises IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 25 August 2026.

3] Augmont Enterprises IPO price: The company management has offered Augmont Enterprises shares at a price band of ₹750 to ₹788 per equity share.

4] Augmont Enterprises IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹825 crore from its initial offer. Out of these ₹825 crore, ₹205 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, while the rest, ₹620 crore, is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Augmont Enterprises IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 19 company shares.

6] Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 27 August 2026.

7] Augmont Enterprises IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Augmont Enterprises IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 31 August 2026.

9] Augmont Enterprises IPO lead managers: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, have been appointed lead managers of the Augmont Enterprises IPO.

Augmont Enterprises IPO review 10] Augmont Enterprises IPO subscribe or not: Giving a ‘subscribe’ agreement to the book-building issue, Kunvarji Wealth Solutions, says, “We recommend subscribing to this IPO with a medium to long-term view. The company has strong brand recognition and a robust market presence, particularly in Southern India. Its diversified product portfolio across gold and silver procurement, refining, digital gold, and jewellery manufacturing provides a strong foundation for geographic expansion and deeper market penetration.”

BP Wealth has also assigned an "apply" tag to the public issue, saying, “Considering the company’s robust financial performance, integrated business model, favourable industry outlook, increasing formalisation and digitalisation of the gold market, and attractive valuation, we recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating.”

SMIFS, Ventura Securities, Swastika Investmart, and KC Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Augmont Enterprises IPO.