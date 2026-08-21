Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Augmont Enterprises Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 25 August 2026. The integrated gold and silver platform company has offered company shares at a price band of ₹750 to ₹788 apiece. The company aims to raise ₹825 crore from the Augmont Enterprises IPO. Out of these ₹825 crore, ₹205 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, while the rest, ₹620 crore, is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available on the grey market, and Augmont Enterprises' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a strong listing gain for investors.

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Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹300 in the grey market today. This means, Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today is ₹300, which is around 38% of the upper price band of the book-building issue. So, the Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP is signalling a 38% listing gain for lucky allottees applying for the Augmont Enterprises IPO.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details Here we list out important Augmont Enterprises IPO details in 10 points:

1] Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹300 in the grey market today.

2] Augmont Enterprises IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 25 August 2026.

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3] Augmont Enterprises IPO price: The company management has offered Augmont Enterprises shares at a price band of ₹750 to ₹788 per equity share.

4] Augmont Enterprises IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹825 crore from its initial offer. Out of these ₹825 crore, ₹205 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, while the rest, ₹620 crore, is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Augmont Enterprises IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 19 company shares.

6] Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 27 August 2026.

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7] Augmont Enterprises IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Augmont Enterprises IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 31 August 2026.

9] Augmont Enterprises IPO lead managers: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, have been appointed lead managers of the Augmont Enterprises IPO.

Augmont Enterprises IPO review 10] Augmont Enterprises IPO subscribe or not: Giving a ‘subscribe’ agreement to the book-building issue, Kunvarji Wealth Solutions, says, “We recommend subscribing to this IPO with a medium to long-term view. The company has strong brand recognition and a robust market presence, particularly in Southern India. Its diversified product portfolio across gold and silver procurement, refining, digital gold, and jewellery manufacturing provides a strong foundation for geographic expansion and deeper market penetration.”

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BP Wealth has also assigned an "apply" tag to the public issue, saying, “Considering the company’s robust financial performance, integrated business model, favourable industry outlook, increasing formalisation and digitalisation of the gold market, and attractive valuation, we recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating.”

SMIFS, Ventura Securities, Swastika Investmart, and KC Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Augmont Enterprises IPO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).