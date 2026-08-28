Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today: What grey market premium signals ahead of listing

Following the finalization of allotment of the Augmont Enterprises IPO after a bumper response to the issue during its three-day bidding period, investors have now shifted their focus to the Augmont Enterprises stock's potential listing gains, as the shares are scheduled to debut on the Indian stock market on Monday, August 31.

Ahead of the listing, Augmont Enterprises stock is trading at a solid premium of ₹300, or 38%, in the grey market, as per market sources. Based on the stock's upper price band of ₹786 per share, Augmont Enterprises IPO could list at around ₹1,086 per share.

The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO's issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is only a preliminary indicator and should not be the sole factor considered while making investment decisions.

The issue was subscribed 111 times. Qualified institutional buyers led the demand, with their portion subscribed 238 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to their quota 127 times, while the retail and employee segments were subscribed 32.65 and 22.22 times, respectively.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details The ₹825-crore mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 21 to August 25, 2026, at a price of ₹788 per share. The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE.

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 78.68 lakh shares aggregating to ₹620.00 crore and an offer for sale of 26.02 lakh shares aggregating to ₹205 crore. Nuvama Wealth Management is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to meet its future working capital requirements, including the procurement and expansion of inventory, inventory maintenance, and advance margin requirements for purchasing inventory, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About the company Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states.

Its operations span the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms.

The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold for all, generated a combined revenue of ₹84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90% of its revenue from operations. This compares with ₹56,523.26 crore in FY25 and ₹32,477.87 crore in FY24.

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