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Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today: What grey market premium signals ahead of listing

Augmont Enterprises' IPO, which saw 111 times subscription, is set to list on August 31. The shares are trading at a premium of 300 in the grey market. Proceeds from the IPO will support working capital and inventory needs, amidst strong operational growth.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Aug 2026, 02:43 PM IST
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Ahead of the listing, Augmont Enterprises stock is trading at a solid premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300, or 38%, in the grey market, as per market sources.
Ahead of the listing, Augmont Enterprises stock is trading at a solid premium of ₹300, or 38%, in the grey market, as per market sources.(AI generated image )
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Following the finalization of allotment of the Augmont Enterprises IPO after a bumper response to the issue during its three-day bidding period, investors have now shifted their focus to the Augmont Enterprises stock's potential listing gains, as the shares are scheduled to debut on the Indian stock market on Monday, August 31.

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Ahead of the listing, Augmont Enterprises stock is trading at a solid premium of 300, or 38%, in the grey market, as per market sources. Based on the stock's upper price band of 786 per share, Augmont Enterprises IPO could list at around 1,086 per share.

The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO's issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is only a preliminary indicator and should not be the sole factor considered while making investment decisions.

The issue was subscribed 111 times. Qualified institutional buyers led the demand, with their portion subscribed 238 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to their quota 127 times, while the retail and employee segments were subscribed 32.65 and 22.22 times, respectively.

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Also Read | Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment date in focus | GMP, how to check status
Also Read | Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 3: Issue booked 40.70x so far. Apply or not?

Augmont Enterprises IPO details

The 825-crore mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 21 to August 25, 2026, at a price of 788 per share. The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE.

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 78.68 lakh shares aggregating to 620.00 crore and an offer for sale of 26.02 lakh shares aggregating to 205 crore. Nuvama Wealth Management is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to meet its future working capital requirements, including the procurement and expansion of inventory, inventory maintenance, and advance margin requirements for purchasing inventory, as well as for general corporate purposes.

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About the company

Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states.

Its operations span the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms.

The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold for all, generated a combined revenue of 84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90% of its revenue from operations. This compares with 56,523.26 crore in FY25 and 32,477.87 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Augmont Enterprises raises ₹246 crore from anchor investors
Also Read | Augmont Enterprises IPO: Price band set at ₹750-788 per share; details here

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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