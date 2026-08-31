Augmont Enterprises IPO listing date today. GMP, experts hint at up to 37% listing gain

Augmont Enterprises IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Monday, 31 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, 27 August. According to details on the BSE website, Augmont Enterprises share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Monday's trades. Augmont Enterprises share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Monday, 31 August 2026, the equity shares of Augmont Enterprises Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, as stated in the BSE notice.

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +290. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Augmont Enterprises share price was indicated at ₹1,078 apiece, which is 36.80% higher than the IPO price of ₹788.

Considering the grey market movements over the past 14 sessions, the current GMP of ₹290 reflects a pessimistic outlook. Within this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹190 and ₹395, according to analysts.

Augmont Enterprises IPO listing prediction According to Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is an integrated gold and silver platform with a strong distribution network, a technology-driven digital ecosystem, and a diversified value chain, offering attractive long-term growth potential.

However, the brokerage highlighted low PAT margins and high customer and revenue concentration as key concerns. At the IPO price band of ₹750– ₹788 per share, the issue appears fairly valued at 20.7x FY26 P/E on a post-issue basis.

Ojha expects listing gains of around 30–35%. He advised IPO allottees to consider booking partial profits on listing while holding the remaining shares with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.

Augmont Enterprises IPO subscription status The Augmont Enterprises IPO witnessed overwhelming investor demand, with the public issue subscribed 105.78 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

The ₹825-crore IPO received bids for 81,61,86,230 equity shares against the 77,15,999 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category led the demand, with the portion subscribed 226.96 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed 121.47 times, while the retail investor portion received 30.98 times subscription.

The IPO had already received a strong response on the opening day, with a 2.74-times subscription.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details The Augmont Enterprises IPO price band has been fixed at ₹750– ₹788 per equity share.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹620 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹205 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, Augmont Enterprises is expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹7,200 crore.

The firm intends to allocate the funds raised from the IPO primarily to meet its upcoming working capital requirements, which include the acquisition and growth of inventory, inventory upkeep, advance margin needs for buying inventory, and other general corporate activities.