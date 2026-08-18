Augmont Enterprises IPO: Price band set at ₹750-788 per share; check key dates, issue details

Augmont Enterprises IPO price band: The Augmont Enterprises Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹750 to ₹788 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Augmont Enterprises IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, 21 August and will close on Tuesday, 25 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Augmont Enterprises IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 20 August.

The Augmont Enterprises IPO lot size is 19 equity shares and in multiples of 19 equity shares thereafter.

Augmont Enterprises IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Augmont Enterprises IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 27 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 28 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Augmont Enterprises share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 31 August.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details Augmont Enterprises IPO is a ₹825-crore issue, comprising a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹205 crore.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to fund future working capital requirements. This will include the procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, as well as meeting advance margin requirements for inventory procurement.

A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

The company expects listing its equity shares on stock exchanges to strengthen its brand visibility and create a public market for its shares in India.

Of the total net proceeds, around ₹465 crore is earmarked for funding future working capital requirements, while the remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Company details Augmont Enterprises operates in the precious metals industry, with a primary focus on gold and silver. The company has an integrated presence across the value chain, including refining, minting, trading and selling bullion in both physical and digital formats.

It also offers investment solutions such as digital gold, allowing customers to purchase and accumulate gold through online platforms.

Augmont caters to retail and institutional customers through its distribution network and offers products including bullion bars, coins and customised precious-metal solutions. With a focus on quality, transparency and reliability, the company has established a presence in India's bullion and gold investment ecosystem.