Augmont IPO listing: Shares list at a 22% premium on NSE, extend gains despite weak stock market sentiment

Augmont IPO listing: Augmont Enterprises share price listed at a healthy premium of 22% on the NSE and at a premium of 21% on the BSE on Monday, 31 August, despite weak market sentiment. Augmont Enterprises shares were listed at ₹961 on the NSE, up 21.95% from the issue price of ₹788, while on the BSE, they debuted at ₹956, up 21.32% from the issue price.

After a positive listing, the stock further extended gains, rising 29.4% from the issue price to ₹1,019.80 on the NSE and to ₹1,019 on the BSE. Meanwhile, market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, declined by up to 0.70% in the morning session.

The stock's listing, however, missed grey market expectations, as Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP (grey market premium) on Monday morning was ₹290, signalling the stock could list at ₹1,078, a premium of nearly 37% over the issue price.

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform in India serving businesses and consumers, with a presence across 24 states, as of 31 March 2026.

Its operations span multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, international sales, and facilitating gold-backed financial services.

As per the issue document, the company's revenue from operations was ₹34,921.5 crore in FY24, ₹66,230.8 crore in FY25, and ₹94,186.2 crore in FY26.

Its profit was ₹73.54 crore in FY24, ₹217.8 crore in FY25, and ₹333.9 crore in FY26.

Augmont Enterprises IPO details Augmont Enterprises IPO opened on Friday, 21 August, and concluded on Tuesday, 25 August, with an overall subscription of nearly 106 times. The book build issue combined a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares aggregating to ₹620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹205 crore.

Priced at ₹788 per share, the company aimed to raise ₹620 crore through a fresh issue of shares, which it would use to fund the acquisition and growth of inventory, inventory upkeep, advance margin requirements for buying inventory, and other general corporate activities.

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