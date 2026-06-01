Aureate Tradde IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, and other key details

Aureate Tradde's initial public offer (IPO), which opened for subscription on 29 May, has been subscribed over 50% so far on the second day of bidding on 1 June. The SME IPO will close for bidding on Tuesday, 2 June.

Founded in 2018, Aureate Tradde is engaged in the trading, distribution, and supply of industrial and technology-focused materials. Its business is divided into three key segments: polymers and petrochemicals, lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells, and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

The company offers a diverse range of products, including PVC and PET resins, polyethylene products, lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells, as well as EV chargers. It operates on an inventory-led model, maintaining stock in advance to meet the requirements of enterprise customers efficiently.

Aureate Tradde mainly caters to the domestic B2B market for polymers and battery cells, while its EV charging products are sold through both B2B and B2C channels. Additionally, the company serves as the exclusive distributor in India for sodium-ion cells manufactured by Jianghu Highstar Battery Technology.

Aureate Tradde IPO subscription status Aureate Tradde IPO has received 50% bids on the second day of the book-building process as of 1:40 pm.

The retail category was booked 0.91%. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investors' (NII) segment was subscribed 0.08 times. QIB section did not receive any bids yet.

The SME IPO has received 18,40,000 shares, against the offered 37,02,000 shares on Monday, 1 June, 2026.

Aureate Tradde IPO GMP today The shares of Aureate Tradde IPO are commanding a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, as per websites tracking the unlisted market.

According to Investorgain, the GMP of Aureate Tradde IPO is +13; this means that the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹83, which is 18.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹70.

Aureate Tradde IPO details The IPO is a fixed-price offering aggregating approximately ₹27.29 crore, comprising solely of a fresh issue of 38.98 lakh equity shares. The company has set the issue price at ₹70 per share.

The share allotment is likely to be completed on 3 June. Meanwhile, the company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE SME on 5 June.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding working capital requirements of the company, repayment/pre-payment of certain borrowings, and meeting general corporate expenses.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares, translating into an investment of ₹2.8 lakh, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) must apply for at least 6,000 shares, requiring an investment of ₹4.2 lakh. Of the total issue, nearly 18.52 lakh shares have been earmarked for retail investors and 18.5 lakh shares for the non-institutional category.

Corporate Makers Capital is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking will serve as the market maker for the IPO.