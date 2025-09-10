Austere Systems IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Austere Systems IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of software development company Austere Systems Ltd received robust demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Austere Systems IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open from September 3 to 9, and Austere Systems IPO allotment date is likely today, 10 September 2025. The IPO listing date is September 12, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise Austere Systems IPO allotment status soon, and credit the shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 11, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Austere Systems IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Austere Systems IPO registrar.

In order to do Austere Systems IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps. Here are steps to check Austere Systems IPO allotment status.

Austere Systems IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Austere Systems Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Austere Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Austere Systems IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Austere Systems Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Austere Systems IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Austere Systems IPO GMP Today Austere Systems shares are showing strong trend in the unlisted market with a robust grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Austere Systems IPO GMP today is ₹32 per share. This means that in the grey market, Austere Systems shares are trading higher by ₹32 than their issue price.

Austere Systems IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹87 apiece, which is at a premium of 58.18% to the IPO price of ₹55 per share.

Austere Systems IPO Subscription Status, Key details The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, September 3, to Tuesday, September 9. Austere Systems IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 10, and the IPO listing date is September 12. Austere Systems IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹15.57 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.30 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹52 to ₹55 per share,

Austere Systems IPO was subscribed by a massive 1,076.99 times, data on BSE showed. The Retail category was booked 1,090.81 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 2,149.19 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment received 236.50 times subscription.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Austere Systems IPO registrar.