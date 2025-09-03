Austere Systems IPO: Issue booked 7.04 x so far on first bidding day. Check GMP, other key details.

Austere Systems IPO commenced on Wednesday, September 3 and will conclude on Monday, September 8. Austere Systems IPO price band has been set at ₹52 to ₹55 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.

Austere Systems is a software development firm that focuses on providing IT services and solutions tailored for startups and large enterprises.

The company excels in software development, Software as a Service (SaaS), mobile applications, IT solutions, database management, training, e-commerce, ERP, artificial intelligence services, process automation, digital transformation, and data/document management.

It also engages in software reselling, offers business process outsourcing, and provides IT consulting while catering to both global and Indian clients, with a particular emphasis on the underserved rural markets in India, encompassing both private and government sectors.

Additionally, the company participates in reselling software products and providing business process outsourcing and knowledge management services, along with IT consulting and advisory services. Strategically, the firm prioritize serving global and Indian clients within both the private and government sectors, particularly in the largely overlooked rural markets in India.

By forming collaborative partnerships with state governments and gram panchayats across diverse regions, they are committed to delivering tailored IT solutions that effectively meet the specific needs and challenges of these communities. Their company is recognized as an AWS public partner, enabling us to provide cloud services to our clients.

Austere Systems IPO subscription status Austere Systems IPO subscription status is 7.04x on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 9.40x, and NII portion was booked 6.21 times. The qualified institutional buyers portion is booked 3.52 times.

The company has received bids for 1,32,92,000 shares against 18,88,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 17:04 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Austere Systems IPO details Austere Systems IPO consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 28.3 lakh equity shares, with a price range set between ₹52 and ₹55 per share. Investors must bid for at least 4,000 shares, which amounts to ₹2.2 lakh at the highest price point.

On September 2, anchor investors committed ₹4.40 crore, acquiring 8 lakh shares. The allocation structure of the issue designates 47.2% to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 14.4% to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 33.4% to retail investors.

The company intends to allocate ₹11.6 crore from the proceeds of the issue for working capital, while the remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes. SKI Capital Services and Wiinance Financial Services are designated as market makers, with GYR Capital Advisors serving as the lead manager and KFin Technologies taking on the role of registrar.

Austere Systems IPO GMP today Austere Systems IPO GMP today is +17. This indicates Austere Systems share price were trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Austere Systems share price was indicated at ₹72 apiece, which is 30.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.