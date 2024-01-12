Australian Premium Solar IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 11, and will close on Monday, January 15. Australian Premium Solar IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹51 to ₹54 per share. Australian Premium Solar IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

The company is mainly involved in the manufacturing of solar panels and providing EPC services for solar systems, according to its red herring prospectus (RHP). For now, the company's manufacturing facility in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, which spans 25,375 square metres and has a capacity of 200 MW annually, produces both monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels.

Tentatively, Australian Premium Solar IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, January 16 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, January 17, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Australian Premium Solar are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, January 18.

The company's listed peer as per its RHP is Zodiac Energy Limited (with a P/E of 40.79).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 23.27% while its revenue decreased by -3.43%.

Australian Premium Solar IPO details

Australian Premium Solar IPO, which is worth ₹28.08 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 5,200,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the following purposes: financing capital expenditures, covering working capital needs, advancing the company's overall goals, and covering public issue costs.

The Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Australian Premium Solar (India) IPO.

Australian Premium Solar IPO subscription status

Australian Premium Solar IPO subscription status is 55.95 times on day 2, so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 91.73 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 39.53 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 19,35,78,000 shares against 34,60,000 shares on offer, at 15:43 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Australian Premium Solar IPO subscription status was 26.82 times on day 1.

Australian Premium IPO GMP today

Australian Premium IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +35. This indicates Australian Premium share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Australian Premium share price was indicated at ₹89 apiece, which is 64.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Australian Premium IPO Review

“The company is in the solar power related business and services. It marked fluctuating top lines with surging profits for the reported periods. With its FY24 super annualized earnings, the issue appears aggressively priced. It is operating in a highly competitive and fragmented segment. Well-informed investors may park funds for the long term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

