Australian Premium Solar IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, review, other key details
Australian Premium Solar IPO opened for subscription from January 11 to January 15, with a price band of ₹51 to ₹54 per share. The lot size is 2,000 shares and investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares.
Australian Premium Solar IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 11, and will close on Monday, January 15. Australian Premium Solar IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹51 to ₹54 per share. Australian Premium Solar IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started