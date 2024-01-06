Australian Premium Solar IPO price band out. GMP, date, other details of upcoming NSE SME IPO
Australian Premium Solar IPO price band has been fixed at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share
Australian Premium Solar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Australian Premium Solar (India) Pvt Ltd is going to hit the primary market next week. The renewable energy company has fixed the Australian Premium Solar IPO price band at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share. The public issue will open on 11th January 2024 and it will remain open till 15th January 2024.
