Australian Premium Solar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Australian Premium Solar (India) Pvt Ltd is going to hit the primary market next week. The renewable energy company has fixed the Australian Premium Solar IPO price band at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share. The public issue will open on 11th January 2024 and it will remain open till 15th January 2024.

The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME platform. According to market observers, shares of Australian Premium Solar (India) Pvt Ltd are yet to make their debut in the grey market.

Important Australian Premium Solar IPO details 1] Australian Premium Solar IPO GMP: Shares of the company are yet to trade in the grey market, say stock market observers.

2] Australian Premium Solar IPO price: The renewable energy company has fixed the Australian Premium Solar IPO price band at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share.

3] Australian Premium Solar IPO date: The book build issue will open on 11th January 2024 and it will remain open till 15th January 2024.

4] Australian Premium Solar IPO size: The solar energy company aims to raise ₹28.08 crore from its public offer.

5] Australian Premium Solar IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 2,000 company shares.

6] Australian Premium Solar IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is expected on 16th January 2024.

7] Australian Premium Solar IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Australian Premium Solar IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] Australian Premium Solar IPO listing date: The book build offer is expected to be listed on 18th January 2024.lso

