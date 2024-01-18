Australian Premium Solar shares double investors’ money upon debut; list with 159% premium at ₹140 on NSE SME
Australian Premium Solar shares extended gains and were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹147 after listing.
Australian Premium Solar shares made a bumper stock market debut on Thursday as the stock was listed at ₹140 apiece, a premium of 159.2% over the issue price of ₹54, on NSE SME.
