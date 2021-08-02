Auto component maker Minda Industries launches QIP to raise Rs700 cr

"Subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, the Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds (i) to meet capital expenditure requirements for ongoing and future projects; (ii) to sustain growth in the business; (iii) redemption of preference shares, if any (iv) for business expansion and to improve the financial leveraging strength of the Company; (v) towards working capital requirements; (vi) towards debt pre-payment and/or repayments including any existing or future debt incurred for any purpose including for paying off any liability; (vi) for investments including amongst others, in subsidiary companies and/or Joint Ventures and/or Associates; (vii) to meet the current operational expenses," the company said in an offer document filed with the stock exchanges.