Autofurnish IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps-by-step guide to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Autofurnish IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Autofurnish saw muted investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, 26 May, 2026.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from 21 May to 25 May. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Friday, 29 May. Autofurnish shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

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Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, 27 May.

Investors can check the Autofurnish IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Skyline Financial Services, the registrar to the issue.

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A few simple steps must be followed to access the Autofurnish IPO allotment status online.

Autofurnish IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Autofurnish’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

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Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Autofurnish IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Autofurnish IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://www.skylinerta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php

Step 2] Select ‘Autofurnish’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Autofurnish IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Autofurnish IPO GMP Today Autofurnish shares are showing no activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹41 apiece, same as the IPO price.

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Autofurnish IPO Subscription Status, The SME IPO was subscribed 1.21x by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.17x, and NII portion was also booked 1.17x.

The company has received bids for 40.80 lakh shares against 33.81 shares on offer.

Autofurnish IPO Key Details Autofurnish plans to mobilise ₹15 crore through its public issue, which comprises a completely fresh issuance of 36 lakh equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the SME IPO primarily towards meeting working capital requirements, while a portion of the funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares constituting one lot. However, the minimum investment requirement for retail applicants stands at around ₹2.46 lakh, equivalent to 6,000 shares or two lots.

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Novus Capital Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services will act as the registrar. NDA Securities has been designated as the market maker for the IPO.

Founded in 2015, Autofurnish operates in the automotive accessories segment, focusing mainly on the business-to-business (B2B) market through manufacturing and trading operations. The company markets products such as car body covers, foot mats and a range of automotive utility accessories under its “Autofurnish” and “Mototrance” brands.

Apart from its B2B operations, the company has also strengthened its footprint in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment through online and digital sales channels. Its subsidiary, Golden Mace, sells products directly to retail consumers through platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto as well as the company’s own website.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.