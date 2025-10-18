Avaada Electro files for ₹10,000-crore IPO via confidential route
Summary
The company joins a long list of green-energy firms that have gone public over the past year, including NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, ACME Solar, Premier Energies, Saatvik Green and Alpex Solar.
New Delhi: Avaada Electro, the solar module and cell manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, backed by Thailand's PTT Group and Brookfield, has sought to raise ₹10,000 crore from an initial public offering, said two people in the know of the development.
